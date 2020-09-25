Saffron partners with MCI Club

"It comes at the perfect time as we re-enter the expat buy-to-let market"

Saffron for Intermediaries has partnered with MCI Mortgage Club to offer members access to its range of specialist mortgage products.

The announcement comes as Saffron re-enters the buy-to-let and expat markets with the launch of three new products that will be available to MCI Club members.

Alongside the new buy-to-let products, members will also have access to a growing range of specialist products including self and custom build, self-employed, contractor and the joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage for first-time buyers.

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, commented: “We are delighted to partner with MCI Mortgage Club and to start to build a strong relationship for their club members. It comes at the perfect time as we re-enter the expat buy-to-let market, supporting club members and their clients in taking advantage of the stamp duty holiday and the increasing interest from overseas UK nationals. In addition, with the growing interest in self and custom build projects, we are in a position to provide a product for club members that ticks all their client’s boxes.”

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, added: “Enhancing our proposition into the building society sector is still a key focus for MCI Mortgage Club. Building Societies are playing a key role in today’s market by offer unique products and common-sense approach to underwriting. We look forward to working with Saffron Building Society as they launch a new set of products within the Expat and BTL market, which will be welcomed by our club members.