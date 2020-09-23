FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Saffron re-enters buy-to-let market

Rozi Jones
|
23rd September 2020
BTL buy to let
Saffron for Intermediaries is re-entering the buy-to-let market with one domestic and two expat products.

The two expat products include a five-year fixed rate at 4.27% and a two-year discounted rate of 3.99%, both available up to 75% LTV.

Saffron is also launching a five-year fixed rate buy-to-let product at 3.67% up to 75% LTV.

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales, commented: “We are so pleased to re-enter the buy-to-let market again after a brief break.

"It has been a big priority for us to get these products back to market so that borrowers can take advantage of the stamp duty holiday - which is due to terminate at the end of March. The BDM team at Saffron are pleased to start accepting new applications from 23rd September.”

 

