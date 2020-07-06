Saffron reduces self-build arrangement fees

"At Saffron, our self-build mortgage is designed to embrace the unusual, traditional and modern methods of construction."

Saffron Building Society is reducing the arrangements fees on its self-build mortgage products, from 1% to 0.5%, for a limited period.

Products which will benefit from the fee reduction are:

• 75% LTV, covering 65% of the purchase price, 100% of the build costs and 75% max Gross Development Value,

• 80% LTV, covering 80% of purchase price, 80% of the build costs and 80% max Gross Development Value.

Saffron's self-build mortgages also apply to barn conversions, knock-down and rebuilds, loft or basement conversions, or large extensions.

In order for applications to be considered, Saffron requires full planning permission, detailed architectural drawings, alongside a schedule of works and costings.

John Penberthy-Smith, CCO of Saffron Building Society, said: “We are experts in providing mortgages for self-build/new build projects and we are delighted to make self-build developments even more affordable. While a self-build project might seem like a daunting undertaking, especially for first-time buyers, it can actually be a hugely rewarding way to get onto the property ladder, or update and grow your existing home.

“At Saffron, our self-build mortgage is designed to embrace the unusual, traditional and modern methods of construction. Our specialist team have a wealth of experience and don't have a 'tick box' approach to assessing projects. To help self-builders, the structure of the lending also is incredibly flexible, releasing funds at pre-set stages of the development to assist with cashflow meaning we could be the ideal partners to transform your self-build project dreams to a reality.”