FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Saffron reduces self-build arrangement fees

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2020
new build house construction planning calculator
"At Saffron, our self-build mortgage is designed to embrace the unusual, traditional and modern methods of construction."

Saffron Building Society is reducing the arrangements fees on its self-build mortgage products, from 1% to 0.5%, for a limited period.

Products which will benefit from the fee reduction are:
• 75% LTV, covering 65% of the purchase price, 100% of the build costs and 75% max Gross Development Value,
• 80% LTV, covering 80% of purchase price, 80% of the build costs and 80% max Gross Development Value.

Saffron's self-build mortgages also apply to barn conversions, knock-down and rebuilds, loft or basement conversions, or large extensions.

In order for applications to be considered, Saffron requires full planning permission, detailed architectural drawings, alongside a schedule of works and costings.

John Penberthy-Smith, CCO of Saffron Building Society, said: “We are experts in providing mortgages for self-build/new build projects and we are delighted to make self-build developments even more affordable. While a self-build project might seem like a daunting undertaking, especially for first-time buyers, it can actually be a hugely rewarding way to get onto the property ladder, or update and grow your existing home.

“At Saffron, our self-build mortgage is designed to embrace the unusual, traditional and modern methods of construction. Our specialist team have a wealth of experience and don't have a 'tick box' approach to assessing projects. To help self-builders, the structure of the lending also is incredibly flexible, releasing funds at pre-set stages of the development to assist with cashflow meaning we could be the ideal partners to transform your self-build project dreams to a reality.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.