Mortgages

Saffron removes buy-to-let range

The lender expects to return to the buy-to-let market later this year.

Rozi Jones
|
17th March 2020
BTL buy to let sign
Saffron Building Society has removed its buy-to-let product range in order to focus on the first-time buyer market.

The lender said it made the strategic decision following last week's Budget, but expects to return to the buy-to-let market later this year.

Charlie Townsend, head of insight at Saffron Building Society, said: “Our buy-to-let products were very successful and performed so well for us in quarter one.

“We have therefore adjusted our focus on to first-time buyer products. As such we have launched some newly refreshed products aimed at the first-time buyer market.

“These market-leading products include lower interest, smaller deposit mortgages, alongside the family support and joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage. We fully expect to be back in the buy-to-let market later in the year.”

