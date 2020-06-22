FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Saffron withdraws three out of four new 95% LTV rates

The Society launched the broker-exclusive range on Thursday and withdrew three of the products on Friday.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd June 2020
"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our first-time buyer products and so happy to have been able to assist so many first-time buyers"

Saffron Building Society has withdrawn three of its four new 95% LTV products after just 24 hours due to 'unprecedented demand'.

Saffron recorded a 500% increase in enquiries for the newly launched products, leading to a 1622% increase in daily DIP activity.

The lender's joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage will remain available at 95% LTV and all DIPs which have already been submitted will be able to progress through to application.

John Penberthy-Smith, chief commercial officer at Saffron Building Society, commented: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our first-time buyer products and so happy to have been able to assist so many first-time buyers take the first step towards getting on the property ladder, especially in such an uncertain market.”

