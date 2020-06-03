Santander and Habito relaunch 75% LTV buy-to-let products

Santander and Habito have both introduced new buy-to-let products available up to 75% LTV.

At 75% LTV, Habito's buy-to-let products start from 3.54% fixed for two years, 3.64% fixed for three years, 3.74% fixed for five years, 3.84% fixed for seven years and 4.04% fixed for 10 years.

Habito launched its first range of buy-to-let mortgages in 2019. This year, Habito partnered with Connect for Intermediaries, followed by Impact Specialist Finance, Dynamo for Intermediaries, and Mortgage for Business, to distribute its product range through brokers.

Santander has launched a new range of buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products at 75% LTV. Two-year fixed rates start from 1.49% with a £1,499 fee or 2.15% fee-free, while five-year fixed rates are available at 2.04% with a £1,499 fee or 2.39% fee-free.

Santander is also increasing its maximum loan size to £1.5m on selected residential products up to 75% LTV. New residential large loan rates for purchase and remortgage at 75% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 1.54% and a five-year fix at 1.74%, both with a £2,499 fee.