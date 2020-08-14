FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Santander increases residential and BTL rates by up to 0.30%

The largest increases are to Santander's 85% LTV products and Help to Buy range.

Rozi Jones
|
14th August 2020
Santander sign

Santander has increased selected rates and fees at 60%, 75% and 85% LTV by up to 0.30%.

Alongside the rate changes, residential product fees will increase from £649 to £999 and the lender's fee-free two and five-year fixed rate products in its standard residential range will be withdrawn.

The largest increases are to Santander's 85% LTV products, which have increased by 0.30% to 2.39% fixed for two years and 2.69% for five years.

At 60% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start at 1.49% and five-year fixes from 1.59%. At 75% LTV, Santander's two-year fixed rate has increased to 1.69% and its five-year fixed rate now starts at 1.79%.

Help to Buy rates have also risen by up to 0.30%, while selected fees have increased to £999. The largest increase is to Santander's fee-free 75% LTV five-year fix which has risen from 2.04% to 2.34%. 60% LTV two and five-year rates have increased by 0.10% and 75% LTV two-year fixed rates have risen to 1.74% with a £999 fee or 2.14% fee-free.

Large loan rates for purchase and remortgage have risen by up to 0.25%, with a two-year 60% LTV product now starting at 1.59% and a five-year fix rising to 1.69%. At 75% LTV, two-year fixed rates have increased to 1.79% and five-year fixed rates to 1.89%. All large loan products come with a £2,499 fee.

Buy-to-let rates for purchase and remortgage have increased by up to 0.30%

At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with a £1,499 fee has risen by 10bps to 1.49%. Fee-free two-year fixed rates now start from 2.14% and five-year rates from 2.29%, an increase of 30bps.

At 75% LTV, products have increased by between 20 and 30bps. Two-year fixed rates now start from 1.69% with a £1,499 fee or 2.39% fee-free, while a five-year fixed rate starts from 2.69% with no fee.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.