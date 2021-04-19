Santander launches 95% LTV products and intermediary exclusives

From tomorrow, Santander is launching its range of 95% LTV mortgage products through the government's Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, as well as new residential and buy-to-let remortgage products exclusive to intermediaries.

Santander is also improving its existing residential, Help to Buy and buy-to-let ranges with reductions of up to 0.31%.

The new 95% LTV range includes a three-year fixed rate at 3.99%, a five-year fix at 4.09%, and a two-year tracker at 3.99%, all with no product fee.

New residential remortgage intermediary exclusives include a 70% LTV two-year fixed rate at 1.05% with a £1,249 fee, a 75% LTV two-year fixed rate at 1.29% with £1,249 fee, and a 75% LTV five-year fixed rate at 1.52% with a £1,499 fee.

Buy-to-let remortgage exclusives include five-year fixed rates at 1.83% up to 60% LTV and 2.09% at 75% LTV, both with a £999 fee.

Help to Buy purchase products have seen rate reductions of up to 0.31% and selected fees reduced by £500.

The largest reductions are to a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which now starts at 1.51% with a £499 fee, and a 2.5-year fixed rate which has been reduced to 1.56% with a £499 fee.

Standard residential product rates have been reduced by up to 0.23% with the largest reduction to a 75% LTV five-year fix, which is now available at 1.94% with no fee. Other highlights include a 60% LTV two-year fixed rate remortgage product which has been cut by 0.20% and now starts from 1.34% fee-free.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced by 19bps to 3.30% with no fee, available for purchase and remortgage.