Mortgages

Santander relaunches Help to Buy range

Rozi Jones
|
29th April 2020
Santander

Santander is launching a new range of Help to Buy equity loan products at 60% LTV.

Available from Friday, the range includes two and five-year fixed rates with £649 and £0 fees and a free standard valuation for mortgage purposes.

Two-year fixed rates start from 1.44% with a fee or 1.69% fee-free, while five-year fixed rates start from 1.74% or 1.89% with no fee.

Earlier this month, Santander relaunched a range of buy-to-let remortgage products and reduced fees to support purchase and remortgage borrowers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Santander also reduced its standard £999 product fee by £350 to £649 on all two and five-year fixed rate products between 60% and 75% LTV.

