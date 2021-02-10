FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Shawbrook Bank appoints 20 new team members

Rozi Jones
|
10th February 2021
Shawbrook Bank has recruited 20 new team members to further support brokers and their clients.

Shawbrook’s property finance division has expanded its underwriting and lending support functions with the appointment of 20 new members to increase capacity and capability.

12 underwriters and 8 completion officers have joined the division to bolster its buy-to-let, commercial investment, bridging and second charge lending teams.

Gavin Seaholme, head of sales for the property finance division, commented: “We’re proud to have supported the market throughout the challenges of the past 12 months, working with brokers to find solutions for clients in the most complex of situations. The announcement today that we are increasing the capacity within our lending team is just one way that solidifies our commitment to the market for the long term.

“We’ve strengthened the team with 20 highly skilled people to further enhance our proposition, and I look forward to the swift impact this will have on service level agreements.”

