Shawbrook completes formal offer in 48 hours using new BTL platform

Shawbrook Bank has provided a formal mortgage offer to a customer in 48 hours from submission, using its new buy-to-let platform.

This is ahead of the official launch of the platform, which aims to streamline the entire application process for brokers.

Applying advanced decisioning techniques and utilising API technology, the new system aims to provide a quicker and more intuitive journey to credit decisions and property valuations, where eligible.

While testing the new platform, a broker submitted a case for consideration. All third-party checks were automatically carried out as part of the AIP process, significantly reducing the requirements of the underwriting team. An instant IMO was then generated, alongside a successful automated property valuation. The broker swiftly provided the necessary documentation required for a formal offer. From submitting an AIP to the offer being issued, the process took 48 hours.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook Property Finance, commented: “Over the last twelve months we have been investing heavily in the technology we rely on behind the scenes to help deliver the best possible service to our customers. The launch to our Strategic Partners has already demonstrated the benefits these improvements will have. This is just the start of a series of digital enhancements that we will be announcing in 2021 to improve broker experience and ensure a more efficient application journey for our customers.”