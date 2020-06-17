Shawbrook plans product expansion with new hire

"Even in these uncertain times, we are committed to continually improving and investing in our proposition to support brokers and customers."

Shawbrook Bank has appointed Bradley McMillan to its property finance division as a senior product development and proposition manager.

Bradley will be responsible for enhancing the Bank's product proposition to support the needs of both brokers and customers.

Bradley has 17 years’ experience in the specialist lending industry. He most recently worked in the product team at OneSavings Bank, responsible for product development at Kent Reliance, Interbay and Prestige Finance. Prior to that, he held positions RBS and Cheltenham & Gloucester.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook, commented: “Even in these uncertain times, we are committed to continually improving and investing in our proposition to support brokers and customers. This includes expanding our expert teams with the right talent, so we are pleased to welcome Bradley to the Shawbrook family and look forward to his contribution.”

Bradley McMillan added: “It’s great to join a team where everyone shares the same passion and commitment to bettering the experience for their customers. I’m excited to be a part of that and looking forward to getting stuck in and helping shape Shawbrook’s offering.”