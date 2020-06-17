FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Shawbrook plans product expansion with new hire

Rozi Jones
|
17th June 2020
hired new staff business grow
"Even in these uncertain times, we are committed to continually improving and investing in our proposition to support brokers and customers."

Shawbrook Bank has appointed Bradley McMillan to its property finance division as a senior product development and proposition manager.

Bradley will be responsible for enhancing the Bank's product proposition to support the needs of both brokers and customers.

Bradley has 17 years’ experience in the specialist lending industry. He most recently worked in the product team at OneSavings Bank, responsible for product development at Kent Reliance, Interbay and Prestige Finance. Prior to that, he held positions RBS and Cheltenham & Gloucester.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook, commented: “Even in these uncertain times, we are committed to continually improving and investing in our proposition to support brokers and customers. This includes expanding our expert teams with the right talent, so we are pleased to welcome Bradley to the Shawbrook family and look forward to his contribution.”

Bradley McMillan added: “It’s great to join a team where everyone shares the same passion and commitment to bettering the experience for their customers. I’m excited to be a part of that and looking forward to getting stuck in and helping shape Shawbrook’s offering.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.