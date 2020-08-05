Shawbrook resumes full eAIP service on expanded range

"Whilst we are not in a position to return all of our criteria to pre-Covid levels, we are delighted with the steps we have taken to ensure we can support more of our customers"

Shawbrook Bank has returned to some of its pre-pandemic criteria and resumed its full eAIP service.

The Bank has relaunched its heavy refurbishment products under its bridging finance range, which had been temporarily removed as a result of the impact on the construction industry and supply chains. These products have now been re-introduced at a max LTV of 75%.

Shawbrook has also resumed its full eAIP service which means that eAIP approvals no longer require manual confirmation. Along with this, Shawbrook has removed additional assessments that were temporarily required for buy-to-let and bridging loans over 65%.

Additionally, Shawbrook has increased the maximum LTV on its second charge mortgage range to 85% (previously capped at 75%) and has also reduced its minimum loan amount to £5,000 for LTVs between 75.01% and 85%.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook commented: “The impact of the pandemic on the market was felt widely across the lending landscape, leading some to withdraw from the market altogether, and others to tighten their belts. I am pleased that Shawbrook fell into the latter category, only making temporary adjustments to ensure we could continue to support our brokers as much as possible throughout this challenging time.

“Whilst we are not in a position to return all of our criteria to pre-Covid levels, we are delighted with the steps we have taken to ensure we can support more of our customers and create a better journey for our broker partners. Reintroducing our heavy refurb products, increasing our max LTV on our second charge range, and resuming our full e-AIP service are all such positive changes and I hope will be welcomed by our broker community.”