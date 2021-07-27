SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Castle Trust Bank to panel

"It can also lend across holiday lets, multi-unit blocks, refurbishment and HMOs, and will consider first-time landlords."

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Castle Trust Bank to its panel, allowing its member firms access to the Bank's buy-to-let funding, bridging and term lending solutions.

Castle Trust Bank provides intermediaries with short and longer-term buy-to-let lending solutions for their clients through its specialist bridging and term products, and also provides development lending.

Its interest-only ten-year term range of mortgages, TermTen, are available up to 75% LTV with initial fixed rates of two, three or five-years and the ability to be linked to the bridging loan to provide a guaranteed exit option at the outset, should it be needed.

Makayla Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “We are very pleased to add Castle Trust Bank to our panel. Alongside the solutions it brings to the rapidly growing buy-to-let sector, it can also lend across holiday lets, multi-unit blocks, refurbishment and HMOs, and will consider first-time landlords. This breadth of offering means CTB delivers real choice for those looking to secure deals for their clients, and we look forward to working closely with its innovative team in the future.”

Rob Oliver, director of sales at Castle Trust Bank, added: “We’re delighted that we’ve set up this important partnership with SimplyBiz Mortgages and are looking forward to sharing our comprehensive short and longer term BTL proposition with even more brokers.”