Mortgages

SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Market Harborough to panel

The Society specialises in solutions for expats, older and joint borrowers, and holiday lets.

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2020
martin reynolds simplybiz
"We’re proud to partner with SimplyBiz Mortgages to help their intermediaries find the right mortgage for their clients with difficult or unique cases"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Market Harborough Building Society to its lender panel.

SimplyBiz members will have access to the Society’s range which offers solutions for expats, older and joint borrowers, and holiday lets.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “We continually work to ensure SimplyBiz Mortgages members have access to the widest range of lenders, services and support available in the industry. I’m delighted to welcome Market Harborough Building Society to the panel as its dedicated approach to finding the best outcome for clients mirrors the ethos of the intermediaries who use SimplyBiz Mortgages."

Tina Long, new business lead at Market Harborough Building Society, added: “2020 is a big year as Market Harborough Building Society celebrates its 150th birthday and the good news keeps coming. We’re proud to partner with SimplyBiz Mortgages to help their intermediaries find the right mortgage for their clients with difficult or unique cases, all with our personal touch and no automated decisions.”

