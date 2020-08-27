FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

Rozi Jones
|
27th August 2020
Paul Fryers Zephyr
"Zephyr is well placed to assist through offering flexible choices with an expanded range of fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgages"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans to its lender panel.

Zephyr, which lends to both individuals and limited companies, offers standard and specialist products to 75% LTV. In addition, it offers no upfront application fees across its entire product range and requires no minimum income for standard applications.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Zephyr Homeloans to the panel. Despite being a fairly new name to the UK mortgage market, the heritage of its parent company, Computershare Group, and the experience of its team, make Zephyr an exciting entrant to the sector.

“The flexibility of Zephyr’s terms, paired with the breadth of its range, mean that its addition to the panel is likely to be of great interest to our membership.”

Paul Fryers, managing director of Zephyr Homeloans, added: “We’re delighted to join the SimplyBiz Mortgages lender panel and look forward to working with its members to help customers achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.

“Many landlords are currently seeking to expand their buy-to-let portfolio or restructure their existing holdings, and Zephyr is well placed to assist through offering flexible choices with an expanded range of fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgages with two-year and five-year options, plus zero fee options across our entire range covering limited company, individual and HMO/MUFBs.”

