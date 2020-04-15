SimplyBiz Mortgages launches Covid-19 Solution Hub

"The Solution Hub has been launched with two key priorities, to help members deal with the current situation and to provide an ongoing support proposition that can be used at any point in time"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has launched a new Solution Hub to support its members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Solution Hub is a dedicated area within its member website, split into six sections:

- Market updates – Providing updates from lenders and consolidated information on payments holidays, AVM limits and furloughed criteria, plus other supporting information.

- Building income - Supporting firms in the creation of additional income, whether that be through the development of propositions, the upskilling of staff, or referral opportunities, providing valuable foundation income for their business.

- Compliance support – In addition to access to the Group’s Compliance Centres of Excellence, additional mortgage focussed advice is accessible, alongside compliance approved templated documents for use with clients.

- Support and helpdesks – Centralised contact numbers for all the relevant support areas of the business, including our mortgage and protection helpdesks.

- Q&A – An update on the regular questions asked by members over recent weeks, providing guidance and support suggestions.

- Business Support – Supporting information for access to finance, efficiencies in business management and recommended CRM systems and mortgage product and protection sourcing tools.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Whilst we are committed to supporting our members during this current uncertain period, we also are aware that there is a need to help advisers futureproof their businesses and business models.

“The Solution Hub has been launched with two key priorities, to help members deal with the current situation and to provide an ongoing support proposition that can be used at any point in time to maximise available opportunities. The areas within the hub provide strategies for members that allow them to support their existing clients further and to create more time to develop new relationships. We have been working with our lender and provider partners to create a library of content that includes videos, webinars, articles and data that will offer firms ideas and opportunities to grow their business, plus provide the relevant CPD. All of this is backed by our comprehensive compliance proposition that will ensure members remain safe and compliant. We will continue to add content to this Hub over the next weeks and months to ensure it stays timely and relevant to assist our members and their businesses, and allow them to provide the very best service to their clients.”