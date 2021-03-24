SimplyBiz Mortgages and FIBA launch Specialist Property Finance Club

"The creation of the Specialist Property Finance Club was important at a time when there has been such a growing interest in the sector."

SimplyBiz Mortgages has partnered with the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) to launch a brand-new industry initiative.

The Specialist Property Finance Club offers advisers and brokers access to a full range of commercial lending products, including bridging loans, development finance, commercial mortgages and specialist buy-to-let, from a select number of FIBA partners.

The Club aims to enable easier access to specialist property finance products for both SimplyBiz Mortgages and FIBA members. It will offer the opportunity to benefit from exclusive arrangements and enhanced procuration fees, alongside exclusive access to some specialist lenders, and their products, that previously may have not been available to all brokers.

The launch will take place with twelve lenders from the FIBA partner panel, who have undertaken the relevant due-diligence process, and been selected to provide the full range of commercial property finance. The Club will be welcoming further lenders onboard over the next twelve months to expand the opportunities available, with further announcements to follow.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “As many firms have taken the opportunity to diversify over the past 12 momentous months, we are excited to bring a unique opportunity to market, through our relationship with sister association FIBA. SimplyBiz Mortgages members now having the ability to access to a number of lenders specialising in this highly defined lender area, who can offer a variety of solutions for their client requirements will add another strength to their proposition. Whilst some of the lenders who are part of the launch of the Club, will be familiar to our members, others could potentially be new and therefore offer new and innovative solutions for client requirements.”

FIBA's executive chairman, Adam Tyler, said: “The demand across the SimplyBiz Mortgages membership for access to the lender partners at FIBA has meant that the creation of the Specialist Property Finance Club was important at a time when there has been such a growing interest in the sector.

“This new innovation from SimplyBiz Mortgages and FIBA has been embraced by the launch lenders, with the ability for a wider intermediary community to introduce new customers supported by specialists in the commercial sector.”

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at InterBay Commercial, commented: “We’re thrilled to be part of the very first mortgage club to feature all commercial product ranges as it’s not only an additional benefit for FIBA brokers but allows specialist lenders such as ourselves to develop a closer understanding of what our broker partners are looking for and to work with them to find a tailor-made solution. We can offer FIBA brokers access to our specialist finance account managers who have a breadth of knowledge across all specialist finance areas and are always happy to talk through cases and offer guidance. Further support is also available from our dedicated telephony support team who have direct access to underwriters plus we’ve implemented webchat so there’s a whole range of broker support tools available. The commercial market is certainly showing signs of a return and we have a team of experts ready to take on the challenge and help get those specialist cases over the line.”

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven Bank, added: “Specialist Property Finance Club is a strong partner for Masthaven and we are pleased to be part of this exciting initiative as it launches. Our mission is to make specialist lending products more accessible for brokers and customers alike so this new partnership fits well with our strategy.

"In these changing times it’s even more important that lenders and brokers work together to ensure borrowers have access to the finance they need and explore alternative forms of borrowing that can help customers achieve their home ownership dreams.”