Mortgages

SimplyBiz Mortgages partners with new lender MPowered Mortgages

Rozi Jones
14th April 2021
Emma Hollingworth
"We’re delighted to be launching with SimplyBiz Mortgages today, and look forward to supporting their members."

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added new lender MPowered Mortgages to its panel.

MPowered Mortgages offers lending for buy-to-let individual, limited company and portfolio landlords, now available to members of SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Its product offering comes alongside the MPowered system which offers a simple document upload and a full application process for brokers that takes up to just 10 minutes, leapfrogging the DIP stage.

Makyala Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “If the last twelve months have taught us anything in business, it is that we need to be willing to be nimble in times of change and open to harnessing technology to ensure we are still able to meet our clients’ requirements, whilst also ensuring our firms run smoothly and efficiently. MQube’s unique approach, through its MPowered platform is refreshingly simple and appealing and their addition to the panel adds another opportunity for our advisers looking to place their clients buy to let requirements.”.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “We’re delighted to be launching with SimplyBiz Mortgages today, and look forward to supporting their members. We want to ensure that advisers have access to the best mortgage lending for their customers. We believe combining a competitive product range with an innovative tech offering to SimplyBiz Mortgagess’ members will help achieve this.”

