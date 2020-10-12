FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
SimplyBiz offers free access to client engagement platform

Rozi Jones
12th October 2020
"Finding a time efficient and effective way to maintain relationships with clients has become absolutely vital to the ongoing success of a broker firm"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has partnered with Eligible to give its members three months free access to its personalised client engagement platform, designed to help advisers keep clients for life.

Members of the mortgage club will have until the end of October to claim this exclusive discount for free usage of Retain, Eligible’s client retention and communication tool.

Retain supports advisers by automatically educating and keeping in touch with clients throughout their mortgage journey, freeing up advisers’ time to focus on advice and submitting business. The system learns about client needs, sending them firm-branded communications relevant to their current situation, notifying advisers when they are ready to talk about their options.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Over the past few months, we’ve seen the importance of advisers and brokers utilising the right technology in their businesses increase significantly. In addition, finding a time efficient and effective way to maintain relationships with clients has become absolutely vital to the ongoing success of a broker firm, with face-to-face contact so difficult, if not impossible, since the onset of the pandemic.

“Using a system like Retain helps advisers and brokers keep in touch with their clients, maintain the output of relevant information and support two-way communication and makes it easier to show just how valued long-term clients are. I’m delighted to be able to offer members of SimplyBiz Mortgages three months free of charge, for what I’m sure will be a hugely helpful tool for many of them.”

Rameez Zafar, CEO of Eligible, added: “We’re pleased to partner with SimplyBiz Mortgages, who are committed to ensuring their members have access to the best tools out there to future proof their businesses. Our client retention solution gives advisers time back, allowing them to focus on submitting more business. We will help members procure a more diverse source of income - especially important in tough times and to protect against any slowdown in the purchase market. As one of the UK’s forward-thinking mortgage clubs, SimplyBiz Mortgages recognises the need to embrace technology like Eligible, to help its members to communicate, support, provide advice and grow their businesses.”

