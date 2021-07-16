FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Skipton cuts residential and buy-to-let rates by up to 0.50%

Rozi Jones
|
16th July 2021
Skipton
"We’re delighted to be able to offer lower rates on a number of residential and buy-to-let mortgages across our range"

Skipton Building Society is making selected rate reductions across its residential and buy-to-let fixed mortgage ranges by up to 0.50%.

The changes, which come into effect on Monday 19th July, include a new 90% LTV two-year fixed rate at 3.25% with no fee.

At 95% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is available at 3.72% with no fee and £500 cashback or at 3.45% with a £495 fee.

Elsewhere, a residential remortgage product at 60% LTV has reduced from 1.09% to 1.02% with a £995 fee.

In Skipton's buy-to-let range, a two-year fix has been reduced to 1.52% at 60% LTV with a £995 fee, available for purchase or remortgage.

Skipton’s core range of products are also available to new build applications up to 90% LTV.

Charlotte Harrison, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer lower rates on a number of residential and buy-to-let mortgages across our range to not only support those customers looking to fulfil their home-buying aspirations but also those looking to remortgage and benefit from a new competitive deal.”

