Skipton expands 10-year fixed rate range

Skipton Building Society has launched new 10-year fixed rate mortgage products.

New 10-year fixed rates start at 2.56% up to 60% LTV and 2.68% up to 75% LTV, both with no fee.

Skipton has also launched new cashback products for existing customers. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 1.61% up to 60% LTV and 1.88% at 75% LTV, with £300 cashback and no fee.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “Skipton’s new mortgage range provides competitive rates and great value for existing customers who are looking to remortgage.

"We also offer the best levels of service to put them in a good place and enable them to complete their remortgage as quick as possible.”