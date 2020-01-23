FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton expands 10-year fixed rate range

New 10-year fixed rates start at 2.56% up to 60% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
23rd January 2020
Skipton

Skipton Building Society has launched new 10-year fixed rate mortgage products.

New 10-year fixed rates start at 2.56% up to 60% LTV and 2.68% up to 75% LTV, both with no fee.

Skipton has also launched new cashback products for existing customers. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 1.61% up to 60% LTV and 1.88% at 75% LTV, with £300 cashback and no fee.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “Skipton’s new mortgage range provides competitive rates and great value for existing customers who are looking to remortgage.

"We also offer the best levels of service to put them in a good place and enable them to complete their remortgage as quick as possible.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.