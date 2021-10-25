FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton increases maximum LTV to 95% for joint mortgages

Rozi Jones
|
25th October 2021
Skipton
"I’m pleased to see us re-visit our approach to lending on low deposit mortgages in those areas that really can make a difference for buyers."

Skipton Building Society has announced a series of maximum LTV changes for low deposit mortgage customers.

The Society is increasing the maximum LTV for joint borrower sole proprietor, 3-4 person applications and for family and tenant purchases.

The maximum LTV for joint borrower sole proprietor mortgages and for non-occupying borrowers is increasing from 85% to 95%.

For 3-4 person applications, the maximum LTV is increasing from 75% to 95%.

Skipton is also increasing the maximum LTV on family and tenant purchases from 90% to 95%. A family purchase is where the applicant(s) is purchasing the property from a family member at the full market value and a tenant purchase is where the applicants are purchasing the property that they’re currently renting from their private landlord at the full market value.

Charlotte Harrison, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “We have always recognised the importance of supporting first-time buyers to purchase their own home, and can see that with recent levels of house price growth, saving for a deposit has become even more of a challenge. That’s why I’m pleased to see us re-visit our approach to lending on low deposit mortgages in those areas that really can make a difference for buyers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.