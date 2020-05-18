Skipton International re-enters buy-to-let remortgage market

"Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic we were seeing strong demand from overseas residents for our UK buy-to-let mortgages."

Skipton International, the buy-to-let mortgage lender for overseas residents, has returned to the remortgage market.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions preventing physical property valuations, Skipton International had stopped accepting applications, but is now welcoming applications for remortgages on UK buy-to-let properties from British expats and foreign nationals.

Skipton International will initially be accepting applications for remortgages only, with a maximum LTV of 60%, but says it expects to offer purchase mortgages in the near future.

Roger Hughes, BDM at Skipton International, said: “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic we were seeing strong demand from overseas residents for our UK buy-to-let mortgages. We hope our return to the remortgage market will provide an attractive offering for investors and demonstrate that Skipton is still very much open for business.”