Skipton launches limited edition high-LTV mortgage range

Skipton Building Society is launching a new limited edition range of mortgages between 85% and 95% LTV.

The new range includes a two-year fix at 2.98% up to 95% LTV with a £495 fee for purchase only.

For purchase and remortgage, a 90% LTV three-year fix is available at 2.23% and a five-year fix at 85% LTV starts at 2.16%, both with a £995 fee.

Skipton is also refreshing rates across its Help to Buy and shared ownership ranges with rate reductions of up to 0.52%.

Charlotte Harrison, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer a new range of mortgages, several of which are best buys. These are priced very attractively so I’d recommend anyone interested to apply as soon as possible as they will be limited in their availability.”