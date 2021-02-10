Skipton launches new 90% LTV shared ownership range

"Shared ownership can often provide first-time buyers with a more affordable opportunity to purchase a share in a new build or resale property."

Skipton Building Society is launching two new 90% LTV shared ownership products to support the first-time buyer market.

The new products, which are available for purchase and remortgage, include a fee free two-year fixed rate at 3.65%.

The Society is also making changes to its residential and buy-to-let fixed range with rate reductions of up 0.34% on selected products.

Highlights include a 90% LTV residential five-year fix at 3.39% and a buy-to-let two-year fix at 70% LTV which has been reduced to 1.81%. Both products are available for purchase and remortgage and come with a £995 fee.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to launch new shared ownership products for homebuyers with a 10% deposit. Shared ownership can often provide first-time buyers with a more affordable opportunity to purchase a share in a new build or resale property.

“Skipton also continues to add value to its residential mortgage range with interest rate reductions on a selected products across the range.

“After 167 years of helping people get a home of their own, Skipton’s clear message continues to be that we want to offer new and existing customers the most competitive rates and the best levels of service to enable them to complete their purchase or remortgage in the quickest possible timescale.”