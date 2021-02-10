FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton launches new 90% LTV shared ownership range

Rozi Jones
|
10th February 2021
Skipton
"Shared ownership can often provide first-time buyers with a more affordable opportunity to purchase a share in a new build or resale property."

Skipton Building Society is launching two new 90% LTV shared ownership products to support the first-time buyer market.

The new products, which are available for purchase and remortgage, include a fee free two-year fixed rate at 3.65%.

The Society is also making changes to its residential and buy-to-let fixed range with rate reductions of up 0.34% on selected products.

Highlights include a 90% LTV residential five-year fix at 3.39% and a buy-to-let two-year fix at 70% LTV which has been reduced to 1.81%. Both products are available for purchase and remortgage and come with a £995 fee.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to launch new shared ownership products for homebuyers with a 10% deposit. Shared ownership can often provide first-time buyers with a more affordable opportunity to purchase a share in a new build or resale property.

“Skipton also continues to add value to its residential mortgage range with interest rate reductions on a selected products across the range.

“After 167 years of helping people get a home of their own, Skipton’s clear message continues to be that we want to offer new and existing customers the most competitive rates and the best levels of service to enable them to complete their purchase or remortgage in the quickest possible timescale.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.