Mortgages

Skipton launches new 95% LTV range for first-time buyers and movers

Rozi Jones
|
6th April 2021
Skipton
"We expect this new range to be very popular and therefore encourage fully packaged purchase applications to be submitted as soon as possible"

Skipton Building Society has launched a refreshed residential mortgage range with various rate reductions and a new 95% LTV range, available for both first-time buyers and home movers.

New 95% LTV range include a two-year fix at 3.95%, and a five-year product reduced from 4.17% to 4.09%, both with no fee.

The 95% LTV products are now available for both first time buyers and home movers, including shared ownership.

Reductions to Skipton's residential range includes two-year fixed rates which are now available from 1.13% at 60% LTV and 2.49% at 85% LTV, both with a £995 fee.

New five-year fixed rates include a 60% LTV product at 1.37% with a £995 fee or 1.57% fee-free. An 85% LTV product has reduced to 2.77% with a £995 fee and a 90% LTV product is available at 3.55% with no fee.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to offer rate reductions across our refreshed residential purchase mortgage range. Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and continues to bring a variety of mortgage options for customers to suit their needs.

“We’re also pleased to offer our 95% LTV mortgages to both first-time buyers and those wanting to move home.

“We’re currently averaging just over 10 days from application to offer, based on an average rolling 30-day figure. However, we expect this new range to be very popular and therefore encourage fully packaged purchase applications to be submitted as soon as possible to help us continue to offer this exceptional level of service.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
