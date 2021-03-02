Skipton launches new Government help scheme products

"We’re delighted to launch these new products linked to Government help schemes and which support those who might not normally be able to get their feet on the first rung of the homeowning ladder."

Skipton Building Society is launching a raft of new products linked to Government help schemes including Help to Buy, shared ownership and the Scottish First Home Fund Scheme.

As well as introducing new products, Skipton has also extended end dates to August on the government scheme products allowing, where necessary, time for a new build to be completed and legal completion to take place.

Additionally, Skipton has announced rate reductions of between 0.05% to 0.15% on existing government scheme products.

Amongst the new products, which launch on Wednesday, are new Help to Buy mortgages available from 1.79% at 60% LTV and 1.99% up to 75% LTV with a £995 fee.

Two and five-year fixed rate shared ownership products will launch at 85% and 90% LTV with no fees and Skipton is now lending on Scottish First Home Fund scheme, which has just received new funding.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to launch these new products linked to Government help schemes and which support those who might not normally be able to get their feet on the first rung of the homeowning ladder. By doing this, Skipton is serving its purpose as a mutual, offering products to all types of applicants and making sure they are in a good place.”