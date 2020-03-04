FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton launches new intermediary exclusive range

Rozi Jones
|
4th March 2020
Skipton
"It is important to Skipton that we provide all customers, new and existing, the opportunity to ensure their money and mortgages are in a good place"

Skipton Building Society has refreshed its residential mortgage range with reductions of up to 0.20% on selected tracker products and a new intermediary exclusive range.

Two-year residential tracker products start at 1.39% up to 60% LTV, 1.58% at 75% LTV, and 1.75% at 80% LTV, all with a £995 fee.

The intermediary exclusive range includes five-year fixes at 1.49% to 60% LTV, 1.59% to 75% LTV, 1.92% to 85% LTV and 2.15% to 90% LTV, with fees of £795.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and continues to bring a variety of mortgage options for customers to suit their needs.

“In today’s ever-changing market, it is important to Skipton that we provide all customers, new and existing, the opportunity to ensure their money and mortgages are in a good place, bringing peace of mind to customers.”

