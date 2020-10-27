Skipton reduces residential mortgage rates

"We’re delighted to offer a refreshed residential purchase mortgage range for purchase and remortgage with interest rate reductions across the board."

Skipton Building Society is tlaunching a refreshed residential mortgage range with reductions across all standard residential new business rates.

Available from tomorrow, new two-year fixed rates are available from 2.14% up to 70% LTV with no fee and 2.85% up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee.

Five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.77% at 60% LTV with no fee or 1.45% with a £995 fee. A five-year fix at 85% LTV now starts from 2.99% with a £995 fee.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to offer a refreshed residential purchase mortgage range for purchase and remortgage with interest rate reductions across the board. Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and continues to bring a variety of mortgage options for customers to suit their needs.

“In today’s ever-changing market, it is important to Skipton that we provide all customers, new and existing, the opportunity to ensure their money and mortgages are in a good place, bringing peace of mind to customers.

“The housing market continues to become increasingly busy and because of that we urge potential buyers to make applications as soon as possible to take advantage of the current temporary changes in stamp duty.

“We’re currently averaging just six days from application to offer, based on an average rolling 30-day figure, and answering calls and webchats in under two minutes. However, we expect this new range to be very popular and therefore encourage fully packaged purchase applications to be submitted as soon as possible to help us continue to offer this exceptional level of service.”