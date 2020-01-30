FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton refreshes residential rates

Rozi Jones
|
30th January 2020
Skipton
"Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and continues to bring a variety of mortgage options for customers"

Skipton Building Society has reduced rates across its residential mortgage range by up to 0.15%.

New rates include a two-year fix at 1.32% up to 60% LTV with a £995 fee and a fee-free two-year fix at 2.46% up to 75% LTV with 1% cashback.

Five-year fixes now start from 1.99% at 80% LTV with no fee for purchase and remortgage, and 2.99% to 95% LTV with a £495 fee for purchase only.

A fee-free seven-year fix is also available from 2.12% at 60% LTV for purchase and remortgage.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and continues to bring a variety of mortgage options for customers to suit their needs.

“In today’s ever-changing market, it is important to Skipton that we provide all customers, new and existing, the opportunity to ensure their money and mortgages are in a good place, bringing peace of mind to customers.”

