Skipton relaunches residential and buy-to-let ranges

Following a temporary withdrawal from new purchase business last Thursday, Skipton Building Society will shortly be reinstating residential and buy-to-let lending to up to 75% LTV.

This will include both remortgage and purchase business, with new products launching next week.

On all business, valuations will be conducted remotely using a combination of automated valuation model (AVMs) and desktop valuations. As a result, Skipton is still currently unable to lend on new build, shared ownership, properties valued at over £1m (£1.5m in London), or flats with cladding concerns.

A full range of products up to 95% LTV remains available for product transfer customers.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: "We’re living through unprecedented times, and while we needed a little time to take stock and understand the impact this is having, it’s important we continue to offer a broad range of mortgage options to our broker partners.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, I’m really pleased we’ve been able to return to the market just days after we had to step out. We’re now finalising the new products and aim to launch them as soon as we can next week.”