FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton relaunches residential and buy-to-let ranges

Valuations will be conducted remotely using a combination of AVMs and desktop valuations.

Rozi Jones
|
31st March 2020
Skipton
"Despite the challenging circumstances, I’m really pleased we’ve been able to return to the market just days after we had to step out."

Following a temporary withdrawal from new purchase business last Thursday, Skipton Building Society will shortly be reinstating residential and buy-to-let lending to up to 75% LTV.

This will include both remortgage and purchase business, with new products launching next week.

On all business, valuations will be conducted remotely using a combination of automated valuation model (AVMs) and desktop valuations. As a result, Skipton is still currently unable to lend on new build, shared ownership, properties valued at over £1m (£1.5m in London), or flats with cladding concerns.

A full range of products up to 95% LTV remains available for product transfer customers.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: "We’re living through unprecedented times, and while we needed a little time to take stock and understand the impact this is having, it’s important we continue to offer a broad range of mortgage options to our broker partners.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, I’m really pleased we’ve been able to return to the market just days after we had to step out. We’re now finalising the new products and aim to launch them as soon as we can next week.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.