Smartr365 integrates with Halifax Intermediaries for automated DIPs

"Generating DIPs is one of the most time-consuming tasks a broker faces day-to-day, and it’s why we’re pleased to be simplifying this process in partnership with Halifax Intermediaries."

Smartr365 has integrated with Halifax Intermediaries, enabling real-time mortgage DIP submissions.

The integration of Halifax Intermediaries to Smartr365, which is rolling out over the next few weeks, is the latest for the platform, with other ‘big six’ lenders including Barclays already on board.

It will allow brokers using Smartr365 to submit mortgage DIP applications to Halifax Intermediaries with one-click through Smartr365’s API connection, with no need to re-key data.

The information required for a mortgage DIP, gathered through Smartr365’s fact-find, is automatically and securely submitted to Halifax Intermediaries when the broker requests a DIP. Brokers then receive an instant application decision response, without leaving the Smartr365 platform.

Conor Murphy, CEO at Smartr365, said: “We know that generating DIPs is one of the most time-consuming tasks a broker faces day-to-day, and it’s why we’re pleased to be simplifying this process in partnership with Halifax Intermediaries. We pride ourselves on working with the biggest and best throughout the whole mortgage process, and we’re pleased to be the first technology company to provide this for Halifax Intermediaries. Having the best tech with the widest range of efficiencies will be crucial for brokers to succeed in the 2021 housing market, and that’s exactly what we are providing.”

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries, added: “Launching this API platform integration is a perfect first step in delivering an efficient and digitised mortgage journey for our intermediary partners and their customers. We look forward to working with Smartr365 and other technology players to deliver this.”