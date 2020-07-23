Smartr365 makes first feature development based on in-app feedback

"These changes not only improve the intermediary journey they also in turn improve the customer journey"

Mortgage technology platform, Smartr365, has announced the first major development driven by it’s ‘You Ask, We Build’ commitment.

Following broker feedback ‘in app’, Smartr365 has revealed improvements to ULS’ eConveyancer, with a bespoke user journey now live on the platform to support ULS Technology’s recent growth plans.

In June Smartr365 provided brokers with the in app user feedback channel, which allows users to comment on the features that they like within the platform, as well as the functionality to provide feedback, suggest improvements, and to request completely new features. The feedback is collated and displayed live to all users, allowing every user the opportunity to vote on the suggestions that have been made by their peers.

The first development will speed up the conveyancing process significantly, giving advisers more control, choice, and flexibility. Already a key part of the platform, eConveyancer has now been integrated with Smartr365’s Fact-find tool to automatically pre-populate data, as well as having the ability to notify the customer when each stage is completed and providing access to ULS DigitalMove.

In addition, ULS’ panel is graded by the ‘best in show’ SLAs, which require that should a firm’s rating dip below a specified threshold, they become unavailable for users to select them for use with their client. Advisers can also set their own commission kickbacks for each case.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “The accelerated pace of both innovation and tech adoption among brokers during lockdown has been well documented but at Smartr365 we want to make sure we’re introducing innovations that are truly useful and valued. The best way to do that is to build exactly what brokers are asking for.

“One of the great broker bugbears which they often speak to us about is when their mortgage networks or club simply drop new tech ‘solutions’ on them from a great height. Not least because these usually end up being ill-fitting and tricky to use.

“User feedback is essential if you want to build a platform which actually works for advisers in the real world. Smartr365 was built by brokers, for brokers and in June we launched a live user feedback channel, powered by UserVoice, to ensure we stay in tune to broker needs. Now, just six weeks later, we are delighted to launch the first user-feedback-developed update, in conjunction with ULS.

“It significantly improves the conveyancing process for our users – a key aspect of Smartr365 is the end-to-end journey we give advisers. By helping them access this essential feature without leaving, we can save time in yet another area and deliver performance improvements for every mortgage business.”

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at ULS, added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure for the entire team here at ULS / eConveyancer to work with the team at Smartr365 to deliver a slicker more integrated platform.

“The team at Smartr365 are constantly challenging for improvements that enhance the intermediary journey and make things as easy as possible for all users.

“These changes not only improve the intermediary journey they also in turn improve the customer journey no end with access to our DigitalMove proposition and I cannot wait to see the fruits of everyone’s labour.”