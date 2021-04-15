FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

SortRefer reports record business levels in March

Rozi Jones
|
15th April 2021
Kevin Tunnicliffe SortRefer
"Despite the Covid pandemic, we are still growing as a business, as we have gained many new faces join us so far this year, this only heightens our vision and goals for the company."

SortRefer, an online portal for mortgage brokers, has announced a new record in business levels with its ‘best ever’ month and days in March 2021.

Total monthly instructions increased by 5% since their previous ‘best’ month back in July 2020. The portal reported record number of conveyancing instructions; a total of 86.99% were conveyancing products, of these 66.40% were sale and purchase and 33.60% were remortgage instructions.

Record daily instruction numbers came at their highest on 17th March, beaten one week later on the 24th March. These days saw an increase of 7% in instructions since the previous ‘best’ day in September 2020.

Overall business levels increased by 32% between February and March 2021.

Kevin Tunnicliffe, CEO, commented: “I’m delighted to announce that many records fell in March and we are yet to see much more over the forthcoming months. Despite the Covid pandemic, we are still growing as a business, as we have gained many new faces join us so far this year, this only heightens our vision and goals for the company.

"I would like to thank each and every one of our employees, it is a testament to all their hard work, which is greatly appreciated. Of course, none of it would be possible without our loyal brokers, who have continued to support and use our services throughout.”

