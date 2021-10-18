Specialist Hub launches full packaging service to market

"We have offered a packaged service to our broker partners on both first and second charges for many years and originally planned to launch to the wider broker market in 2020, but lockdown delayed this."

Specialist Hub has announced the full launch of its packaging service to the market. The first stage will see the full range of residential and buy-to-let products, including packager exclusives, for Family Building Society. These will initially be launched on Mortgage Brain, with Trigold and Twenty7Tec to follow.

Over the next few weeks, Specialist Hub will also launch the product ranges of Fleet Mortgages, Landbay, LendInvest, Precise Mortgages and West One across all three platforms. Another two lenders will be added at the end of November.

Managing Director, Tony Sutton, said: “We are delighted to launch the next stage of our packaging service initially with Mortgage Brain and both Trigold and Twenty7Tec shortly afterwards. We have offered a packaged service to our broker partners on both first and second charges for many years and originally planned to launch to the wider broker market in 2020, but lockdown delayed this.

"Our packaged service with these lenders has always operated with no packager fees being charged, either at application or completion. This, coupled with CeMAP qualified processing staff with a minimum of five years specialist finance experience, and our promise of proc fees being paid on the day of completion, means we offer a service that is very difficult to beat.”