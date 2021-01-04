Steve Cox secures promotion at Fleet Mortgages

"Steve has been absolutely key to our success over the last two years and has helped shape and guide the business through what has often been a very tricky environment"

Fleet Mortgages has promoted Steve Cox to chief commercial officer.

Formerly distribution director, Steve will now take on a ‘wider brief’, with responsibility for the commercial element of all the lender’s activities.

Steve will now operate across the entire business focusing on the strategic and commercial elements required to deliver further growth.

Steve joined Fleet Mortgages in November 2018. Prior to this he was business development director at Hodge Lifetime and head of commercial development at Sesame Bankhall Group.

Bob Young, CEO at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Steve has been absolutely key to our success over the last two years and has helped shape and guide the business through what has often been a very tricky environment. This new chief commercial officer role is testament to the work Steve has carried out, the influence he has at Fleet and the wider mortgage community, and how we intend to move forward.

"Every decision we make as a lender has a number of elements to it - credit risk, mortgage processing and commercial, and Steve will be responsible for helping us to continually develop the commercial plan for Fleet. To be fair, he has undoubtedly already been doing this for some time and we are very pleased to make this promotion official and to begin the new year with such positive news.”