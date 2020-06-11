Stonebridge enhances Revolution platform

"For us, this is all about delivering a series of marginal gains that Stonebridge advisers benefit from by utilising Revolution fully"

Mortgage and insurance network, Stonebridge, has announced new functionality upgrades and developments to its trading platform, Revolution.

At the start of the year, Stonebridge announced a major investment programme in Revolution and these updates to the system are part of a multi-phase approach focused on delivering more efficiency to its mortgage advisers.

From today, users of Revolution will see a different look and feel to the system, making it easier to navigate and ensuring that Revolution works more responsively on iPads and tablet devices. This provides advisers with more choice around the hardware they use and the ability to move away from laptops if required.

The development team has also delivered solutions to a number of ‘marginal gains’ in the system which, it says, will boost the operational efficiency of its finance and support teams. In turn, Stonebridge says this will further enhance the quality of the service it is able to deliver to its AR firms as the processes have been accelerated and simplified.

Recent additions to the system include: the introduction of the ‘RevolutionID’ verification system which allows advisers to validate the identification of their client and receive a ‘pass/referral/rejection’ response immediately along with additional customer insight; updates and redesigns of both its introducer and client portals; and fully integrating third-party general insurance technology into Revolution to allow Stonebridge advisers to source the GI products for their clients within seconds.

Going forward, the firm pland to further restyle the system and launch a brand-new adviser dashboard.

Tim Merrey, director of Revolution, commented: “Throughout lockdown, the team have been hard at work with this restyling project and building in the new functionality, so it is very pleasing to be setting these new updates live on the system.

“For us, this is all about delivering a series of marginal gains that Stonebridge advisers benefit from by utilising Revolution fully, and having now completed this important phase of development, our team moves on to ensuring the system gets better and performs even more efficiently.

“During the lockdown period, none of our software development team were placed on furlough which, with the major investment into the system by Stonebridge, has allowed us to keep working on Revolution and ensured it remains ahead of our peers.

“That multi-million pound investment in technological development by the Group will begin to show even further as we work through the next phases of our plan, and we continue to provide advisers with a system which wholly supports their business plans and greater income generation.”