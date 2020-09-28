FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Swansea BS launches new fee assist mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
28th September 2020
Swansea Building Society
"This can be a big extra cost to people; these new products will allow customers to choose which option is best for them and their circumstances."

Swansea Building Society has launched a range of new fee assist mortgage products with no arrangement fee to pay upon completion.

For the new fee assist products, while customers will still need to pay an application and valuation fee (as well as any associated legal fees), the arrangement fee, typically one percent of the total value of the mortgage amount, has been removed.

For products where an arrangement fee is payable, the Society will allow customers to add this to the value of their mortgage, even if the maximum LTV is exceeded, without affecting the interest rate charged.

The new and revised products will be available from 1st October.

Alun Williams, chief executive of Swansea Building Society, said: “We are constantly reviewing what we do and the products we offer to ensure we remain competitive and offer our customers the best possible solutions for their needs.

“In this case, we have consulted extensively with both our network of mortgage brokers and our mortgage customers to re-evaluate our products in line with their expectations and recommendations.

“The result is a big change in the way arrangement fees are managed. This can be a big extra cost to people; these new products will allow customers to choose which option is best for them and their circumstances.

“The feedback on doing this has been very positive, against a backdrop of a bumper time for the housing market after the restrictions of Covid-19 were eased. We think these adjustments to our offering makes our products very attractive in what remains a competitive environment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.