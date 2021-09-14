Swansea Building Society expands BDM team

"Customers aren’t one size fits all, so I can’t wait to be able to present brokers with an alternative for those cases which don’t fit into pre-determined boxes."

Swansea Building Society has appointed Dan Goulding as a business development manager, overseeing the development of its mortgage business in the South East Wales/Monmouthshire region.

Goulding was previously a product development manager at another regional building society. Prior to that, he has 18 years of business development experience in the financial services industry covering South Wales and England.

Dan Goulding said: “I am joining Swansea Building Society as it enjoys a period of superb growth, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute towards the continued success of this vibrant, customer focussed organisation.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with mortgage brokers and professionals in the South East Wales/Monmouthshire area and to introducing them to Swansea Building Society and our flexible and tailored approach to lending. Customers aren’t one size fits all, so I can’t wait to be able to present brokers with an alternative for those cases which don’t fit into pre-determined boxes.”

Richard Miles, head of savings at Swansea Building Society, added: “We are delighted to welcome Dan Goulding to the Society as we continue to expand our mortgage offering into new areas as part of a five year plan which began in 2017. We invest heavily in our staff, ensuring we have the right people in the right roles, and see this as one of the keystones of our continued success.

“The success the Society has achieved over recent years has been brought about by the culmination of several years of investment, the dedication of our staff, and our commitment to our ethos of opening and not closing branches.”