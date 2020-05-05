FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Teachers BS launches digital valuations

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2020
computer tech completed adviser
"Launching a digital valuation service means that we can continue to process mortgage applications without any hold-ups, whilst adhering to government guidelines over safe working."

Teachers Building Society has launched a new digital mortgage valuation service.

Working with partners Legal & General Surveying Services, the service will enable mortgage applications to be processed as usual during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Surveyors will assess all relevant data and searches regarding the purchase property from the safety of their remote desktop.

Keith Hannibal, head of lending at Teachers Building Society, said: “Whether buying a first home or moving home, purchasing a property can be a stressful and uncertain time. Our priority remains to help customers through that journey, providing the same level of support in the current climate as we would at any other time.

“Launching a digital valuation service means that we can continue to process mortgage applications without any hold-ups, whilst adhering to government guidelines over safe working.

“Many of our customers plans to buy a new home are unaffected by the current crisis. Some had begun the buying process before the pandemic started, whilst others are now progressing the purchase of homes they viewed before the country entered lockdown. We’re also receiving enquiries from borrowers who are keen to review and understand their financial options now, so they are ready to proceed with a purchase in the coming weeks.

“We’re committed to ensuring that all customers can progress their plans without delays resulting from the current climate. We hope the launch of the new service provides reassurance to them that they can still borrow from us and move home as planned.

“Whilst the digital valuation will not be a solution for all cases, we will look to progress as many applications as possible, with the remainder fully underwritten and put on hold until a physical valuation can be carried out. Our business development managers are on hand to fully discuss the process and parameters.”

