Mortgages

Tenet adds Habito to buy-to-let panel

Rozi Jones
|
10th September 2021
"We recently announced a price cut across our buy-to-let deals, many of which come with cashback offers, which we hope will be well received by Tenet’s network."

Tenet has added Habito to its buy-to-let lender panel.

Tenet’s members can now access Habito’s range of buy-to-let mortgages, with rates starting at 2.85% for self-employed, first-time, retired and older landlords for both purchase and remortgage.

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, said: “Tenet’s lending panel is going from strength to strength, and we’re pleased to make Habito’s competitive range of mortgages available to our advisers. Continuing to expand the selection of quality products accessible for our network is central to our ambitious growth plans, and we’re excited to start seeing the benefits that Habito’s buy-to-let offering brings for our members and their clients on the journey to greater financial wellbeing.”

Alan Fitzpatrick, VP of lending at Habito, added: “The quality of Tenet’s lending panel is widely regarded, so we’re delighted to accept applicants from its members from today for our established buy-to-let mortgage range. We recently announced a price cut across our buy-to-let deals, many of which come with cashback offers, which we hope will be well received by Tenet’s network.”

