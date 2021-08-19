Tenet boosts lending panel with Zephyr Homeloans

"Many landlords are currently seeking to expand their buy-to-let portfolio or are looking for opportunities to restructure their existing holdings."

Tenet Network has appointed dedicated buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans to its lending panel.

Zephyr’s product range is now available to Tenet’s network of 700 mortgage advisers across the UK. Zephyr lends to individuals and limited companies for single buy-to-let investments or large portfolios.

It offers mortgages for both standard houses and specialist properties, such as HMOs, MUFBs, new builds and flats above commercial.

Zephyr’s range offers a choice of product-fee options and does not require upfront application fees.

Mark Scanlon, chief executive of Tenet, said: “We’re continuing to see a strong level of interest in the buy-to-let market, notably from professional portfolio landlords and limited company investors, who are increasingly considering more specialist property types. Continually expanding the quality and choice of products available to our members is central to our ambitious growth plans, and we’re excited to welcome Zephyr to our lending panel, helping our network to benefit from its vast expertise in the sector and impressive offerings.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr, added: “Tenet Network Services has a strong reputation for providing quality offerings to its adviser base, and we’re looking forward to joining its lender panel and working with its members to help their clients achieve their buy-to-let ambitions.

“Many landlords are currently seeking to expand their buy-to-let portfolio or are looking for opportunities to restructure their existing holdings.

“Zephyr can help them achieve their goals through our broad criteria, range of competitively priced products and consistently strong service levels.”