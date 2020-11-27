The Loan Partnership adds Roma Finance to panel

"We are continuing to expand our distribution, partnering with likeminded businesses who are looking to add value to their advisers and customers."

The Loan Partnership has added Roma Finance to its lending panel, adding increased choice to its bridging, development and buy-to-let proposition.

Roma Finance offers a range of solutions across bridging, refurbishment, auction, development and buy-to-let finance.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “We are dedicated to providing intermediaries and customers with a comprehensive service and we are delighted to be partnered with The Loan Partnership. We are continuing to expand our distribution, partnering with likeminded businesses who are looking to add value to their advisers and customers. The Loan Partnership is innovative and flexible, like ourselves and we are confident this is start of a rich relationship.”

Andy Pelley, director at The Loan Partnership, added: “Roma Finance is an agile lender with a unique offering and we are very excited to be able to bring this to our advisers. The demand for bridging and development finance is continuing to increase and we need good and stable new options as part of our proposition. This partnership is a great opportunity for both businesses and I am looking forward to a future full of success.”