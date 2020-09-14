The Loan Partnership adopts OMS

One Mortgage System (OMS), the single-input enquiry to completion platform for brokers, has been adopted by The Loan Partnership as its primary tech provider.

The integration will allow The Loan Partnership to offer product sourcing without the need to rekey any data, plus access to OMS’s CRM system and full workflow solution.

This announcement follows a series of enhancements to OMS, including the development of API integrations with Iress’ Lender Connect software, Knowledge Bank and iPipeline.

OMS was the first system to develop a full two-way DIP integration with a number of specialist lenders. It offers AVMs, customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for a majority of lenders without the need to rekey any additional data.

The Loan Partnership is a master broker specialising in providing second charge mortgages and bridging finance.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “The Loan Partnership is a highly experienced player within the specialist mortgage market and when speaking with the management team they quickly understood the benefits OMS will bring to the business and the additional support it will offer to its extensive network of introducers and intermediary partners. This shared vision will form the basis of what we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership as their primary tech provider.”

Joe Defries, operations manager at The Loan Partnership, added: “We evaluated many tech options and it was clear that OMS was the best fit for our business in terms of the quality of the solution and the expertise of the team behind it. The guys really understand the specialist mortgage market, and this really shines through in the fantastic system they have built. We can’t wait to integrate the OMS portal into our working practices and deliver a range of tech support for our introducers and their clients.”