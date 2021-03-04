The Mansfield appoints new head of mortgage sales

"I’m looking forward to building successful relationships with our intermediary partners and working together to explore opportunities that make a real difference."

Mansfield Building Society has appointed Andy Alvarez as head of mortgage sales to lead the mutual’s intermediary sales team.

As well as building on existing ties with brokers, clubs and mortgage networks, Alvarez will also have oversight of the Society’s direct mortgage function and help to drive development of its mortgage proposition.

Alvarez has over 20 years’ experience in financial services and brings a wealth of senior management experience from Nationwide Building Society where, amongst other things, he was responsible for leading a number of equality, inclusion and diversity strategies.

Alvarez commented: “I’m delighted to be joining The Mansfield in this new leadership role at such an exciting time for the Society. I’m also thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking organisation whose values are aligned to my own, with a passion for intermediaries, members and the community - with people at its heart. I’m looking forward to building successful relationships with our intermediary partners and working together to explore opportunities that make a real difference.”

Richard Crisp, commercial development executive at The Mansfield, added: “We’re delighted that Andy has joined us. His management experience and passion for the industry will enable us build on our success to date, and enable us to continue to develop our sales strategy and mortgage propositions in conjunction with our key distribution partners and consumers who value our common-sense approach to lending.”