The Melton reduces self-build rates

The Melton Building Society has reduced rates by up to 50bps on its standard, eco and short-term self-buid mortgages, with rates now starting at 3.49%.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, said: “Self-build plays a key role in increasing housing supply and we are committed to making this type of finance more accessible.

“Self build mortgages can seem a little daunting, however, the Melton’s flexible criteria and attention to customers’ specific circumstances means we are able to consider individual cases carefully and support both brokers and clients through the process.

“We lend on a range of construction methods, including Modern Methods of Construction properties, which gives self builders more flexibility with their build projects. We are also one of just a few lenders who will lend to purchase the land with outline planning permission and we offer an interest only option to make the project more affordable during the build. Whilst to encourage and reward investment in energy efficiency, our eco mortgage provides a special discounted rate of 3.79%.