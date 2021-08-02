The Money Group launches Cheshire Money

"Cheshire is such an affluent area which has been under-resourced from a branding point view and going forward we look forward to helping change that."

TMG has launched its latest branded business, Cheshire Money.

TMG is a network of independently owned, directly authorised firms and has a target to create and partner with 50 businesses over the next five years.

Cheshire Money, the Group's 18th brand, will be owned and operated by Andrew Jones and Samantha Attwood who join following a 12-month stint at Just Mortgages.

Dave Corbett, recruitment and development director of The Money Group, said: “We are delighted to help create and launch this new brand for Andrew and Samantha, two very talented brokers who have the drive and ambition to succeed but were just looking for the right opportunity to come along at the right time, and thankfully we did.

"They have already sourced a new office and begun their expansion journey and we will do whatever it takes to help them grow and develop what we feel will be a very special brand for the Group.”

Samantha Attwood, co-owner of Cheshire Money, commented: “We took the plunge to go self-employed a year ago but that was never the end of the journey for us, if anything it was just the beginning. We always wanted to own and grow a business and through TMG we can do that. Cheshire is such an affluent area which has been under-resourced from a branding point view and going forward we look forward to helping change that."

Andrew Jones, co-owner of Cheshire Money, added: “We are very excited about this opportunity and working alongside all the other brands within TMG. It can be daunting running your own business and probably one of the main reasons why many don’t bother. But now we feel like we are part of a community, one that actively pushes you on to be the best you can be. We find that far more motivating than performance league tables.“