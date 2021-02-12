FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender expands London BDM team

Rozi Jones
|
12th February 2021
Sarah McCawley TML
"In my new role with The Mortgage Lender I’m looking forward to supporting all the brokers I already have good relationships with, as well as making new connections."

The Mortgage Lender has appointed Sarah McCawley as a business development manager for Central London.

Sarah joins from Foundation Home Loans and has previously held positions at Aldermore Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Vitality.

This appointment is one of a number the company is making as it expands across key areas such as underwriting, customer service, sales and marketing and business intelligence.

It is on track to have increased its headcount from 133 to 153 by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Sarah said: “The Mortgage Lender has an impressive team, it’s very customer focused, service orientated and efficient. When you join the team it also feels like you’re becoming a part of a big family – it’s got a unique culture and approach to lending.

“In my new role with The Mortgage Lender I’m looking forward to supporting all the brokers I already have good relationships with, as well as making new connections.

David Eaves, head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, added: “It’s great to have Sarah join the team. She’s got a fantastic reputation in the industry, strong relationships and bags of experience. She’s already proving to be a real asset to our ever-expanding team at The Mortgage Lender.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.