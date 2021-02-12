The Mortgage Lender expands London BDM team

"In my new role with The Mortgage Lender I’m looking forward to supporting all the brokers I already have good relationships with, as well as making new connections."

The Mortgage Lender has appointed Sarah McCawley as a business development manager for Central London.

Sarah joins from Foundation Home Loans and has previously held positions at Aldermore Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Vitality.

This appointment is one of a number the company is making as it expands across key areas such as underwriting, customer service, sales and marketing and business intelligence.

It is on track to have increased its headcount from 133 to 153 by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Sarah said: “The Mortgage Lender has an impressive team, it’s very customer focused, service orientated and efficient. When you join the team it also feels like you’re becoming a part of a big family – it’s got a unique culture and approach to lending.

“In my new role with The Mortgage Lender I’m looking forward to supporting all the brokers I already have good relationships with, as well as making new connections.

David Eaves, head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, added: “It’s great to have Sarah join the team. She’s got a fantastic reputation in the industry, strong relationships and bags of experience. She’s already proving to be a real asset to our ever-expanding team at The Mortgage Lender.”