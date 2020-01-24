FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender expands regional sales team

Kaylee and Anum both join from Metro Bank where they were BDMs

Rozi Jones
|
24th January 2020
Kaylee Foley and Anum Mahmood TML Mortgage Lender
"We had a record year for applications and completions in 2019 and are constantly looking for ways to evolve our service and products"

The Mortgage Lender has appointed two new business development managers to its field-based sales team.

Kaylee Foley joins as BDM for the North West and Anum Mahmood will look after Home Counties North.

Kaylee and Anum both join from Metro Bank where they were business development managers.

Prior to that, Kaylee worked at RSC New Homes and Co-Op Bank and Anum held roles at at The New Homes Group and Alexander Hall.

David Eaves, head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Kaylee and Anum both join our sales team at an exciting time. We had a record year for applications and completions in 2019 and are constantly looking for ways to evolve our service and products to meet the changing needs of today’s brokers and borrowers.

“They both add valuable experience to the team, and we’re delighted they have joined us.”

